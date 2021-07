Yesterday, Charlie “MuTeX” Saouma, a Call of Duty Twitch streamer with over 600k followers, ran an unusual livestream. While he played Call of Duty Warzone, as he often does, this time he had set up five different camera angles, each one pointed at different parts of his gaming setup. All of this was done to combat recent rumors and accusations that Saouma has been cheating in Call of Duty.