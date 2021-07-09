NO MAN OF GOD: Official Trailer And Poster For Thriller Starring Elijah Wood And Luke Kirby
RLJE Films is wasting no time getting Amber Sealey's thriller No Man of God, starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby, into American cinemas after its world premiere at Tribeca. The thriller will continue to make appearances at other festivals around the world no doubt, including yesterday's announcement by FrightFest, but in the States you can go see it in theaters, On Demand and Digital on August 27th.screenanarchy.com
Comments / 0