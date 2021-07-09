Margaux Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales Associate In New York, NY

Margaux was launched in 2015 with the mission of creating exquisitely crafted, classic products that meet the demands of modern life - and along the way, redefining the way that shoes are sized and sold. Defined by luxurious materials, simplicity, and functionality, and informed by smart design, Margaux makes products that solve problems without compromising their form. They're the shoes you want to wear when you arrive, created to take you every place you want to go with confidence and chic.