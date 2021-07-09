Rogue claim sole possession of first place in 2021 LEC Summer Split with week 5 win over Misfits
When Misfits and Rogue were both contenders for first place in the LEC at the time of their first Summer Split matchup three weeks ago, early split growing pains were probably to blame for a relatively unfamiliar matchup between two “top teams.” But now that the league has had plenty of time to stabilize, it’s obvious that Rogue and Misfits are two of the stronger teams the LEC has to offer this summer.dotesports.com
Comments / 0