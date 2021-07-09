Rogue claim sole possession of first place in 2021 LEC Summer Split with week 5 win over Misfits

Gen.G bounced back in the fifth week of the 2021 LCK Summer Split with a convincing 2-0 series win against DRX. Going into this League of Legends series, Gen.G was favored even after losing their latest two matches. DRX sat at the bottom of the standings and didn’t present a big threat to the LCK veterans. DRX have been experimenting with their roster lately, promoting various academy players to the main lineup to improve the team’s performance during this split. Even though DRX lost the series, they put up a good fight with three rookies on the roster, and might be able to turn the season around and pick up a playoff spot if they maintain this performance in the next games.