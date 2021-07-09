Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

BET Awards 2021: All The Times MJ Rodriguez Struck A 'Pose' In Sexy Fashions

By Emerald Elitou
BET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd the category is...stylish! Michaela Antonia Jaé Rodriguez, known professionally as MJ Rodriguez, never disappoints whenever she makes her grand debut on a red carpet. From fabulous flowing gowns to edgy mini dresses, we cannot recall a time when we were not left ogling over her fashion choices. We were especially singing her praises when she strutted on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2021 and struck a pose wearing a Mônot Spring 2021 cut-out dress.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Jason Wu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Fashions#Fashion Designer#Fx#Wsj#Getty Images#Paras Griffin Getty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTimes-Herald

Mj Rodriguez's Emmy joy: 'I felt seen'

Mj Rodriguez didn't just win her first Emmy nomination. The “Pose” star made history, becoming the first trans performer to earn a lead acting nomination. (July 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a1246b403cd1441284584477b3e74661.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Mj Rodriguez’s Historic Nomination For ‘Pose’ Sets New Milestone For Transgender Performers

Mj Rodriguez, a.k.a. the Mother Blanca, is finally getting her flowers at the Emmy Awards. The Pose actress, who has starred as the fierce and unapologetically ambitious and caring Blanca Evangelista, made Emmy Awards history becoming the first transgender nominee for the best actress category on Tuesday, opening the doors for more celebration of the transgender community and artists in the Emmy space. The singer-actress joins fellow nominees Uzo Aduba, Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Moss and Jurnee Smollett for the best actress race.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Yes Ma’am: MJ Rodriguez Just Made Emmy History

Although the heartwarming stories of FX’s Pose have officially come to an end with its recent series finale, there’s still much to celebrate concerning the revolutionary original series, especially regarding its well-deserved inclusion among the 2021 Emmy nominees. The industry is going up for Pose’s leading lady MJ Rodriguez in particular, congratulating the actress on the history-making nomination that makes her the first transgender woman to ever be up for an Emmy in a lead acting category.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Mj Rodriguez's Emmys Nomination Makes History For The Trans Community

Pose’s final season showcased the best the show had to offer. Season 3’s final run encapsulated the end of the immediate AIDS crisis, covering the years 1994 to 1998. It also allowed the cast to show what they were made of, and everyone put their best performances forward. The 2021 Emmy nominations reflected that with Pose landing three topline nods. But Mj Rodriguez’s 2021 Emmys nomination for Pose was not just exciting; it was historic, as she became the first transgender actor ever nominated in a major Emmys category.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

'Pose' star Mj Rodriguez becomes 1st trans woman up for lead acting Emmy

LOS ANGELES - The category is: making history. Mj Rodriguez has become the first transgender performer to pick up an Emmy nomination in a major acting category. Rodriguez is nominated in the lead drama actress category for her fierce and formidable portrayal of house mother and nurse Blanca Rodriguez on FX's ballroom culture period drama "Pose." It is her first-ever attention from the Television Academy.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

MJ Rodriguez First Trans Actress To Be Nominated For An Emmy

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Pose star MJ Rodriguez has become the first openly trans actress to be nominated for an Emmy in a leading acting category. Rodriguez was nominated for outstanding lead actress for her role as Blanca Evangelista, according to...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys 2021: Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and More Historic Nominees

When the 73rd Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and several others were among the nominees making history. Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose is the first time a trans woman has ever been nominated in the leading actress category while Rosie Perez is now only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the supporting comedy actress category for her role in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

We Celebrate Mj Rodriguez on our Tea Report

The category is….one for the history books. We celebrate Actress Mj Rodriguez as she is the first trans woman nominated for an Emmy as the lead actress in a Drama series. Shar Jossell gives us the Tea on her nomination!
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy