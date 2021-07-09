BET Awards 2021: All The Times MJ Rodriguez Struck A 'Pose' In Sexy Fashions
And the category is...stylish! Michaela Antonia Jaé Rodriguez, known professionally as MJ Rodriguez, never disappoints whenever she makes her grand debut on a red carpet. From fabulous flowing gowns to edgy mini dresses, we cannot recall a time when we were not left ogling over her fashion choices. We were especially singing her praises when she strutted on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2021 and struck a pose wearing a Mônot Spring 2021 cut-out dress.
