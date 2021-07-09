BET Awards 2021: All The Times MJ Rodriguez Struck A 'Pose' In Sexy Fashions

Pose’s final season showcased the best the show had to offer. Season 3’s final run encapsulated the end of the immediate AIDS crisis, covering the years 1994 to 1998. It also allowed the cast to show what they were made of, and everyone put their best performances forward. The 2021 Emmy nominations reflected that with Pose landing three topline nods. But Mj Rodriguez’s 2021 Emmys nomination for Pose was not just exciting; it was historic, as she became the first transgender actor ever nominated in a major Emmys category.