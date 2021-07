When people hear the term “X-Planes” they often think of cutting edge aircraft used to test technology. Some of the most famous X-Planes that come to mind are the Bell X-1 in which Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier, the X-15 in which multiple pilots earned their astronaut wings, and the X-35 that later became the F-35 Lightning II fighter, in service with the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, and many allies around the world.