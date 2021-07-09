Movies with Meg: Top Picks for Films in Theaters & From the Comfort of Home

Movies are truly a staple that have helped people get through the past year and a half with the ongoing pandemic. Whether it was from the comfort of home or with the newly re-opened theaters, movies have been providing an outlet for families and individuals.

Movie expert and critic, Meg Weichman has her top three movie releases that you can catch in theaters or right from home on video viewing platforms.

To see Meg’s summaries and reviews on each film click on the video posted above.