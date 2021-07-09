Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana Makes Top 10 Least Rude Drivers

By klintonk
Posted by 
XL Country 100.7
XL Country 100.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I get asked all the time about my choice to commute to work each day. I moved to the Bitterroot Valley 6 years ago. Mainly because I couldn't afford housing anywhere in Missoula. The move meant that I would have to log 50 miles a day for work. I average about 30 minutes each way. Which is not bad, when you consider people in metropolitan areas commuting 1-2 hours each way to work. In fact, having lived blocks from work before, the commute is a nice way to decompress after a day on the job. It is a nice separation from work to home. That is of course as long as other drivers don't manage to unleash your road rage.

xlcountry.com

Comments / 0

XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
Local
Montana Traffic
Missoula, MT
Traffic
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Rudeness#Bankrate Com#Bank Rate#Montanans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Bozeman, MTPosted by
XL Country 100.7

Life in Bozeman Can Be a Drag – Where Do You Want to Go Next?

Do you ever just drive, walk, or bike around town and find yourself amazed at the pace of change in Bozeman?. I first moved to town in 2018 after spending my early life in Dillon, going to school in Missoula, then trekking out to Seattle for my first professional gig. (I eventually moved back to Bozeman save money on rent - dumb move on my part).
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Could Montana Brown Trout Have a Meth Problem?

Are you running low on wacky things to worry and wonder about? Well, we got word of a dandy, especially for you Montana anglers. Angela Montana, digital editor for the Montana Outdoor Radio Show website, directed us toward an article researching the possibility that methamphetamine in the waterways may be turning trout into addicts. Brown trout can become addicted to meth when it accumulates in waterways, according to new research.
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

One Person Killed in Early Morning Bear Attack in Montana

Multiple media outlets across Montana are reporting a bear attack in Montana early Tuesday morning. Initial reports stated that a bicyclist was attacked and killed by a bear near Ovando, Montana. We spoke with Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles and were given the following information. The Powell County Sheriff's Office...
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Top Traffic Tickets That Increase Montana Auto Insurance Costs

I'm looking for the biggest piece of wood I can find to knock on right now as I mention that I've never caused an auto accident. So thankfully I haven't had my insurance prices jump because of that. But it's not just accidents that show up on this list of the 12 traffic tickets that increase auto insurance costs annually in Montana - some of the others on the list are just a result of bad decision making.
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Scariest Urban Legend in Montana Has a Lot of History

Sometimes a good urban legend is a great way to make sure you have a sleepless night and luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of them. I was looking at this wild list on Buzzfeed of 21 Charts About America That Are Fascinating and one of them caught my eye. The one chart I was really interested in was The Scariest Urban Legend in Every State and they chose some really great ones, especially for Montana.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
XL Country 100.7

Will the City of Bozeman Limit Residential Water Use This Summer?

Drought conditions throughout much of Montana are expected this year. Many towns and cities across the state are asking residents to conserve water this summer. On Monday, the City of Dillon, Montana announced an ordinance that will limit residential water use beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. The new rules will be implemented due to the water supply of Dillon being seriously short for fires, as well as the health and general operational functions of the city.
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Montana Man Goes Viral for ’50 Dates 50 States’ Adventure

Have you seen the story of the '50 Dates 50 States' guy? I feel like I probably don't have to get too far into the details of what it's all about - it's pretty self-explanatory just from the name. But yes, it's one man's journey to set out and see the country one state at a time.....with someone in each state to show him the sights and keep him company as he traveled this great country of ours. If you've been following his travels on social media, if you've sort of heard something about his journey, or if this is the first you're hearing of it - it's kind of cool that the guy is from Montana and he decided that date and state #50 would be in Big Sky Country.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman’s worst intersection: even locals screw it up

If you frequent the east side of downtown Bozeman, you've no doubt encountered drivers blundering their way through this odd intersection at East Babcock and South Wallace. It's a disaster. I mean, it wouldn't be if everybody just drove through it correctly. But we don't drive through this intersection correctly. Hardly ever. Add narrow streets to the ignorance and I'm AMAZED there aren't more fender benders at this intersection.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman Residents Respond to City Saying No to Fireworks

The 4th of July is just around the corner, and lighting off fireworks has always been a part of the celebration. Montana was recently voted the most patriotic state in America, and many that live here are eager to prove that as Montanans, we've rightfully earned that title. Fireworks on the 4th of July are as American as Nascar and apple pie.
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Here’s How to Escape Tourists in Montana During the Summer

It's officially tourist season and many Montanans aren't too thrilled about it. During the summer in Montana, the state becomes overrun with tourists and families on summer vacation. While tourists are important to Montana's economy, most locals view them as an inconvenience. Some Nationals Parks, including Yellowstone, are expecting record-breaking...
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Montana Named The Most Patriotic State in the Nation

It seems to happen every year. We just start to get our stride into summertime, and BOOM its Independence Day. The fireworks stands are starting to pop up faster than the construction cones. Soon the smell of black powder smoke will fill the air. But, the 4th of July is more than just attempting to not blow off a finger. It is a patriotic celebration of the greatest country on the planet. And, when it comes to patriots, there is no shortage of them in Big Sky country.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
XL Country 100.7

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions to Be Implemented For Bozeman Area

The Custer Gallatin National Forest will implement Stage 1 fire restrictions at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 25. Beginning Friday, the restrictions will be in place at Hebgen Lake, Bozeman, Gardiner and Yellowstone Ranger Districts. Under Stage 1 fire restrictions:. Stove fires, campfires and charcoal fires will only be allowed...
TravelPosted by
XL Country 100.7

A Handy Guide For Floating the Yellowstone River This Summer

Summer is here, and it's a great time to get outdoors and explore all that southwest Montana has to offer. One of my favorite things to do during the summer is floating the Yellowstone River. In fact, I did my first float this past weekend. My roommate and I floated from Carbella, near Tom Miner Basin to Emigrant. The water is still a bit high and moving pretty fast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy