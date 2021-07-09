Why Barack Obama Can't Stop Talking About The Latest Spelling Bee Champion
Can you say W-O-W? A 14-year-old word whiz from Louisiana just outshone the competition at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship. Zaila Avant-garde clinched the victory on July 8 by correctly spelling "murraya" (a genus of white flowering plants native to Asia and Australia), thus beating out 204 other competitors. As audiences at home watched, the young champ twirled around joyfully in the shower of confetti that followed her win.www.thelist.com
