Condos 101: Expert Sees 'Shocking' Lapse In Public Oversight, Gives Advice For Buyers And Owners

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t commit to a statewide review of aging condominiums such as the Champlain Tower South, which collapsed two weeks ago. The 12-story beachfront condo has unfortunately become a symbol of the worst in condominiums which are often owned and managed by tenants with little oversight. The incident in Surfside, Florida, has made many condo owners and prospective buyers nervous.

