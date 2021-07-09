Special Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, Kershaw, Southern Lancaster by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesterfield; Kershaw; Southern Lancaster Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of Chesterfield Southern Lancaster and northeastern Kershaw Counties Until 500 PM EDT. At 414 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pageland to near Mt Pisgah, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Pageland, Chesterfield, Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, Mt Pisgah, Mcbee, Jefferson, Ruby, Patrick, Mount Croghan, Chesterfield Ruby Middle School, High Point Fire Station, Alligator Fire Station, Middendorf, Bay Springs Fire Station, Taxahaw, Chesterfield Detention Center and Central High School.alerts.weather.gov
