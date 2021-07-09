Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Glascock, Hancock, Jasper, Jefferson, Jones, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Hancock; Jasper; Jefferson; Jones; Putnam; Warren; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN WASHINGTON...PUTNAM...BALDWIN...HANCOCK...GLASCOCK...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHEASTERN JONES AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 413 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Eatonton to Milledgeville and Gibson, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Milledgeville, Eatonton, Sandersville, Sparta, Gibson, Wrens, Stapleton, Shady Dale, Avera, Mitchell, Deepstep, Edge Hill, Midway-Hardwick, Edgehill, Meriwether, Hamburg State Park, Shoals, Downs, Beulah and Allenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH