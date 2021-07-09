Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Glascock, Hancock, Jasper, Jefferson, Jones, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Hancock; Jasper; Jefferson; Jones; Putnam; Warren; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN WASHINGTON...PUTNAM...BALDWIN...HANCOCK...GLASCOCK...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHEASTERN JONES AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 413 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Eatonton to Milledgeville and Gibson, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Milledgeville, Eatonton, Sandersville, Sparta, Gibson, Wrens, Stapleton, Shady Dale, Avera, Mitchell, Deepstep, Edge Hill, Midway-Hardwick, Edgehill, Meriwether, Hamburg State Park, Shoals, Downs, Beulah and Allenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glascock County, GA
City
Milledgeville, GA
County
Putnam County, GA
County
Jasper County, GA
City
Sandersville, GA
City
Baldwin, GA
City
Washington, GA
County
Washington County, GA
City
Stapleton, GA
City
Edgehill, GA
County
Jefferson County, GA
City
Eatonton, GA
City
Avera, GA
County
Warren County, GA
City
Jefferson, GA
State
Washington State
City
Jasper, GA
City
Mitchell, GA
County
Jones County, GA
City
Sparta, GA
County
Hancock County, GA
County
Baldwin County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Baldwin Glascock#Wrens#Midway Hardwick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy