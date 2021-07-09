Cancel
Dauphin County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dauphin; Juniata; Lebanon; Perry; Schuylkill The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania Northern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Juniata County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 415 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Millersburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Valley View, Millersburg, Sand Hill, Pine Grove, Lykens, Tremont, Newport, Elizabethville, Williamstown, Fredericksburg, Tower City, Donaldson, New Buffalo, Harper Tavern, Dehart Dam, Lickdale, Fort Indiantown Gap, Penn National Race Course, Jonestown and Liverpool. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 7. Interstate 81 from mile markers 82 to 108. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

