Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Nash, Wake, Warren, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. These thunderstorms are producing an excessive amount of deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter indoors and stay away from windows. If you cannot seek shelter indoors, an enclosed vehicle can provide safe shelter. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Nash; Wake; Warren; Wilson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WARREN NASH...EDGECOMBE...HALIFAX...NORTHEASTERN WAKE...CENTRAL WILSON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 412 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Woodland to near Dortches to near Zebulon. There was a strom spotter report of half inch hail i Northern Wake County. The line of stomrs is moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, Tarboro, Nashville, Louisburg, Halifax, Wilson, Wake Forest, Zebulon and Scotland Neck.