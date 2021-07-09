Special Weather Statement issued for Durham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning, especially in urban areas where prolonged heavy rain can quickly lead to flooding. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Make sure that lightning is well away from your location before resuming outdoor activity. Target Area: Durham AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WAKE...SOUTHERN DURHAM AND SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT At 342 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of showers and strong thunderstorms near Wake Forest, or 10 miles north of Raleigh, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Wake Forest, Bunn, RDU International, Knightdale, Rolesville, Youngsville and Falls Lake State Rec Area.