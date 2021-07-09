Special Weather Statement issued for Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Henry, Monroe, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butts; Clayton; Coweta; Fayette; Henry; Monroe; Newton; South Fulton; Spalding SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BUTTS...FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...CLAYTON...NORTHERN COWETA...NORTHWESTERN JONES...JASPER SPALDING...SOUTHERN NEWTON...HENRY AND SOUTH FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT At 403 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Chattahoochee Hills to Monticello, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud-to- ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Newnan, Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Jackson, Jonesboro, Monticello, Peachtree City, East Point, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Fairburn, Hampton, Tyrone, Morrow, Lovejoy and Locust Grove. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH