Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri governor vetoes public records bill

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday vetoed a wide-ranging bill that would have limited public access to certain government records.

Among other things, the measure would have allowed Missouri government agencies to close off public access to people’s addresses and phone numbers provided for mailing lists.

More broadly, the bill would give a 30-day deadline for people to pay once they receive a bill for the estimated cost to get public records, although requests could be resubmitted.

In a letter to lawmakers, Parson wrote that a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling prevents government agencies from conditioning “provision of a date and time for inspection of open records on payment of a fee.”

He also cited duplicative rules in other unrelated sections of the bill as reasons for his veto.

Other provisions in the bill would have required public bodies to give 72-hour notice if the office is going to be closed for an extended period of time, a change pitched after many public offices shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another provision would have meant defendants facing extended jail time wouldn’t have had to pay for the police report and other public records on their own case.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
278K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Public Records#Ap#Missouri Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year’s presidential election, further discrediting former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election as his allies continue a disputed ballot review in the state’s most populous county.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — In Republicans’ bid to retake control of Congress, this traditionally Democratic stretch of south Texas has quietly become a top battleground. After making unexpected gains last November, the GOP is zeroing in on a trio of House seats in the region as key targets heading into next year’s midterm elections. They include the 15th congressional district, which hasn’t sent a Republican to Washington since its creation in 1903, but where a GOP newcomer came within three points of winning in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy