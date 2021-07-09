Red Sox shortened All-Star Break: Kiké Hernandez rips MLB for scheduling Boston vs. Yankees on Thursday
On July 15th when most Major League players are flying back from wherever they spent the All-Star break, the Red Sox and Yankees will be lining up to start the second half. As part of ESPN’s national TV package, two teams start the second half ahead of everybody else giving the network one of the few live sporting events on the air that night. This year the traditional rivals will play at Yankee Stadium at 7 p.m.www.masslive.com
