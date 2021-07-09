After a tough pandemic year, the Maine International Film Festival is back

PORTLAND, Maine — Getting good movies in front of Maine audiences is always part of the mission of the Maine International Film Festival. “We aim to show films from around the world, some of the best new American independent films, films that are made in Maine,” says Mike Perrault of the Maine Film Center in Waterville, which presents the festival each year. “This year we’re really proud of our Maine features and shorts. We also like to throw in a couple of classic films, a couple of revivals.”