Daniela Zinn Memorial Walk

It happens every year about this time. I get homesick. I don’t know if it is summer, the weather, or just a general life cycle. I remember summer days of growing up—staying out with friends until dark, playing in the woods and along the creek bank all day, catching lightning bugs and then going home to the safety and security of the home that mom and dad provided. For many years it was our tradition to make the thousand-mile journey to Pennsylvania to grandma’s house for the Fourth of July reunion. It was the only time in the year that I saw my grandparents and cousins on Mom’s side of the family. What an adventure those trips were because most things were different from all I knew back here in Tennessee! And then there comes a time in a person’s life when you really can’t go back home or to grandma’s house again—at least not in the physical sense. Sure, the house may still be there, but the people are different and all the old familiar things are gone, even the neighbors. And I suppose that is one of the reasons that I enjoy cooking and collecting recipes because without a doubt there are very strong connections between people and food. In some ways, traveling through my cooking and collecting is the closest thing I have to “going home.” If you are blessed to have family and loved ones nearby and can spend time with them, do not pass up that opportunity and cherish the time you have with them. If there is one thing I have learned these past six months it is this: No matter how much time you have with those you love, it is never enough. Enjoy the July 4th holiday and let us all count our blessings both great and small.