It was inevitable. Opponents of large-scale wind and solar projects have brought a lawsuit against the Office of Renewable Energy Siting, whose mission is to accelerate Neaw York’s move off fossil fuels. Have these opponents not heard that burning fossil fuels is heating the planet to dangerous levels, and that we must replace oil and gas with renewable energy as fast as possible? Hurricanes on the east coast are starting earlier every year. We are having record breaking weather events including heat waves all over the world, including over Antarctica and 100 degree temperatures in Canada. And we cannot forget the Deep Freeze in Texas. The Florida coast is experiencing high water levels that impacts the infrastructure, one of the causes of the building collapse in Florida. These events cost us the loss of life and billions of dollars yearly.