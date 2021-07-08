Cancel
College Sports

Buffaloes announce future football opponents

By BuffStampede Staff
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado has added four opponents to its future football schedules, athletic director Rick George announced on Thursday. Wyoming fills a vacancy in 2025 that was created when a previously scheduled game against Missouri was moved to 2031. The Cowboys will visit Boulder on Sept. 20, and Colorado will also battle Georgia Tech and Houston in non-conference play that season. Located just 109 miles apart, CU and Wyoming have faced off six times on the gridiron since 1947. The Buffs lead the all-time series against the Cowboys by a 24-2-1 count.

