Buffaloes announce future football opponents
Colorado has added four opponents to its future football schedules, athletic director Rick George announced on Thursday. Wyoming fills a vacancy in 2025 that was created when a previously scheduled game against Missouri was moved to 2031. The Cowboys will visit Boulder on Sept. 20, and Colorado will also battle Georgia Tech and Houston in non-conference play that season. Located just 109 miles apart, CU and Wyoming have faced off six times on the gridiron since 1947. The Buffs lead the all-time series against the Cowboys by a 24-2-1 count.247sports.com
Comments / 0