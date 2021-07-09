Cancel
Northwestern urges cancer patients to check statements after data breach

By Stefano Esposito
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Northwestern Memorial Hospital is urging some of its cancer patients to check their treatment documents after an unauthorized individual got a hold of a database containing patient information. "We regret this incident occurred and we are committed to protecting the security and privacy of patient information. This incident did not...

