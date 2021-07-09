Cancel
Rasmussen Poll: 58% Say Media Is ‘Enemy of the People’

 9 days ago

Fifty-eight percent of likely voters agree that media outlets are the enemy of the people, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll. Thirty-six percent disagree. Read more at Newsmax© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

