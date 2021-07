Three people are dead after a July 4 shooting at a trailer park in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office was dispatched to a call at Lundy’s Trailer Park off of Miller Street Extension in Statesboro at about 7 p.m. in reference to a female gunshot victim. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Brittany Sneed Mack on the back porch of the residence suffering from suspected gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.