Midsize Moves: A Corporate Boutique Merger, a Cleveland Compliance Partner

By Aleeza Furman
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate boutique law firm BRL Law Group merged with Nutter McClennen & Fish, according to a press release from Nutter. The move brings partners Tom Rosedale, Suzanne Hamel and Mark Burgiel and counsel Kate MacGregor to the firm’s corporate and transactional department. The Boston-based team’s practices include mergers and acquisitions, private and venture capital transactions, representation of publicly traded companies and general corporate issues.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Brl Law Group#Nutter Mcclennen Fish#Bmw Financial Services
