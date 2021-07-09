Midsize Moves: A Corporate Boutique Merger, a Cleveland Compliance Partner
Corporate boutique law firm BRL Law Group merged with Nutter McClennen & Fish, according to a press release from Nutter. The move brings partners Tom Rosedale, Suzanne Hamel and Mark Burgiel and counsel Kate MacGregor to the firm’s corporate and transactional department. The Boston-based team’s practices include mergers and acquisitions, private and venture capital transactions, representation of publicly traded companies and general corporate issues.www.law.com
