Midsize Moves: A Corporate Boutique Merger, a Cleveland Compliance Partner

Amid increasing competition for the best talent, the pay gap between the highest-paid and lowest-paid equity partners is climbing in some segments of Big Law. The median ratio between the highest and lowest-paid equity partners at Second Hundred firms in particular—those ranked No. 101 through No. 200 in the Am Law 200—has widened, extending from 7.5-to-1 in 2019 to 8-to-1 in 2020, according to American Lawyer data taken from a survey of law firms each year.