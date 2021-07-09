UW Board of Regents approves UWEC to lease space in planned event center

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW System Board of Regents is approving plans for UW-Eau Claire to lease space in a planned event center in downtown Eau Claire. The planned Sonnentag Event Center and Field House in downtown Eau Claire will be operated by and funded in part by UWEC. The new 170,500-square-foot, $100.6 million facility will be the home to some of UWEC’s athletic programs and include offices for the school’s athletics department. Regents authorized UWEC to move forward with a lease agreement and plans to use and operate the facility.