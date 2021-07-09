The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The return of Frank Lloyd Wright, West Seneca’s chance and saving Pepé Le Pew

Good news for Frank Lloyd Wright fans, and who isn’t one?. As the pandemic recedes, the Darwin Martin House on Jewett Parkway in North Buffalo is back in business. The famed house, now fully restored, is once again open for tours after a 15-month, Covid-borne hiatus. What is more, tours now include the home’s second floor. It’s the first time visitors have been able to see the bedrooms Wright designed for the Martin family.