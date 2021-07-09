Cancel
U.S. Politics

CRT And The GOP

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 7 days ago

Yesterday our Attorney General Todd Rokita and many other Republicans spoke out against Critical Race Theory and made several disparaging remarks about slavery. For those who do not know, Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a body of legal scholarship and an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists in the United States that seeks to critically examine U.S. law as it intersects with issues of race in the U.S. and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.

