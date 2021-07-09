The Editorial Board: Under Gioia’s leadership at the Oishei Foundation, Buffalo made giant strides

The John R. Oishei Foundation is one of the leading institutions in town that truly makes a difference in the fortunes of the community. And Robert Gioia has led it expertly. Leader of Oishei since 2007, Gioia is retiring as president on Dec. 31. He will continue giving back to the community through the various boards he sits on and chairs he occupies. It is testament to Gioia’s dedication to the community, fueled by a desire to improve the lives of all its residents.