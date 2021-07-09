Ferrari Hypercar Mule Spied Making Wonderful V12 Noises

The McLaren F1 is regarded by many as the greatest supercar of the 1990s. Produced between 1992 and 1998, the V12-powered sports car was limited to just 106 examples which, needless to say, means it’s very, very difficult to buy one of the existing units today. And even if you find one for sale, you might end up paying an incredible figure - up to $15 million, as a recent auction showed. But someone in the United Kingdom will be enjoying the F1 looks and its seating position for much, much less.