Ferrari Hypercar Mule Spied Making Wonderful V12 Noises
Ferrari continues to develop its next-gen hypercar by using LaFerraris as a testing platform. A new video catches one lapping the Prancing Horse' Fiorano track. Aesthetically, this is mostly just a LaFerrari. Looking closely, there appear to be some small tweaks to the shape of the inlets in the front fascia and in the rear fenders. The video doesn't offer a close view of the rear, but earlier spy shots show changes to the decklid.www.motor1.com
Comments / 0