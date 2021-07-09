Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Nature-inspired Garden Art Fair returns to Reiman Gardens on Sunday

nevadaiowajournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garden Art Fair is back at Reiman Gardens this year for its 18th season after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which features nature-inspired art from more than 50 artists, will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We have a lot...

www.nevadaiowajournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#The Arts#Art Glass#Iowa State#Wild Things#Ebony Amber#Mittermeier Art Design#Earthlaughts#Liquid Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Art in the Garden, Outdoor Art Workshops for visitors of all ages

CATSKILL — The Thomas Cole National Historic Site announced a new free art workshop series called “Art in the Garden.” Children and their families and visitors of all ages are invited to a morning of drawing, creating, and exploring the historic site’s kitchen garden. You will explore and draw inspiration from the natural world through the lens of art and ecology, just like the artists featured in the collaborative exhibition, Cross Pollination, on view at both the Thomas Cole Site and Frederic Church’s Olana through October 31. Admission to the exhibition requires a paid ticket.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Jazz in the Garden returns next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In less than a week, jazz music will fill the air of the Toledo Botanical Garden for the first time in two years. Matt Killam is the Chief Outreach Officer for Metroparks Toledo He tells 13abc, “We’re pretty excited to have anything back at all. We did Jazz in the Garden last year, virtually. People enjoyed it but it wasn’t the same.”
Lifestyleinterlochenpublicradio.org

The Sound Garden: Nature Week

Nature is a near-constant source of inspiration for artists and non-artists alike. I’ve always been fascinated by the different ways composers and instrumentalists try to capture the essence of nature through notes on a page. This week, we were thinking about classical music’s relation to nature. Long ago, most music was played outdoors as part of ceremonies and rituals or for carrying messages or declaring war, on instruments made to withstand the elements and project through wind and noise. Today, so many classical pieces are inspired by nature, but they’re often performed in indoor, closed-off, silent venues. Has western classical music evolved in such a way that it’s no longer a part of nature? What would happen if we took this music outside, directly into nature?
Geneva, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Geneva Arts Fair to return in late July

The Geneva Arts Fair returns later this month, after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, the fair is July 24 and 25 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on South Third Street. The juried fine arts...
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Annual Art & Garden Tour this weekend

The Albert Lea Art Center’s annual Art & Garden Tour will take place this weekend, highlighting six gardens throughout the area, along with artists at each. Jan Sease, who owns one of the gardens that will be on display at 610 Park Ave., said she started working on her gardens in 2017 after she and her husband bought their house in 2015.
Gardeningorangecoast.com

Outdoor Living Inspiration at Sherman Gardens

Now that we’re accustomed to spending more time outside, Sherman Library and Gardens offers a whimsical look at what actual outdoor living might entail. Through Sept. 12, the exhibit greenHOUSE highlights seven rooms around the property that show a horticultural twist. While you might not choose to move your four-poster...
Gardeningcrestoneeagle.com

Art in the Garden Tour is back! Happening August 8

Art in the Garden Tour is back! Happening August 8. Hallelujah! Summer is here, and afternoon rains are showing up. Flowers are blooming, and veggies are thriving! What more can we ask for in the mountains?. It’s time for sharing! Local gardeners may remember some previous garden tours. Before COVID-19,...
Saint Joseph, MISouth Bend Tribune

Streamlined Krasl Art Fair returns to the Bluff

ST. JOSEPH — The Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff returns Saturday and July 11 to Lake Bluff Park after a year hiatus because of the pandemic. The fair features 155 artists, and the event has been streamlined and added some changes to arrival. For the first time, it is...
Brush Prairie, WAclarkcountylive.com

Art in the Garden at Wildlife Botanical Gardens

Stroll around beautiful gardens and enjoy nature with a sprinkling of art intertwined at the 9th Annual Art in the Garden event on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at NatureScaping’s Wildlife Botanical Gardens (11000 NE 149th Street, Brush Prairie). Come see pottery, weaving, woodworking, photography,...
Pasadena, CANBC Los Angeles

Jackalope Art Fair Returns to Pasadena as an In-Person Fest

July 17 and 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admiring that one friend with a flair for being fabulous in all the ways?. You likely know the feeling, as everyone surely does. For some people have a knack for turning neckties into belts, kitchen towels into scarves, and a low-key home into a wonderland of unique and eye-catching art pieces.
Fort Wayne, INb969fm.com

Covington Art Fair set to return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS)- The Covington Art Fair will mark its 28th consecutive year July 31- August 1, 2021, at Covington Plaza shopping center, 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd. Showtimes are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The Covington Art Fair is one of the largest fine arts fairs in the region, featuring the artwork of local, regional and national artists.
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Celebrate Shakespeare in the Garden this Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – This Sunday is the 3rd annual Garden Celebration of Shakespeare and the Renaissance Era. This family-friendly event will feature live music, vendors, local artists, a costume parade, a Maypole dance and much more. Eve Berman, the coordinator of Much Ado in the Garden says this event is...
Washingtonian.com

A New Version of Jazz in the Garden Is Returning to the National Gallery of Art

After the beloved DC-summer ritual took a break last year (because of Covid, what else?), a slightly different incarnation of Jazz in the Garden will soon return to the Sculpture Garden at the National Gallery of Art. The new series, Concerts in the Sculpture Garden, begins July 29. Four bands...
Palmer, AKFrontiersman

2021 Palmer Midsummer Garden and Art Faire Saturday

The annual Palmer Midsummer Garden and Art Faire is returning in full bloom this Saturday, July 10. This event is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include live, local musicians, demonstrations, art and gardening workshops, and family-friendly activities. Greater Palmer Chamber Executive Director Ailis...
Gloucester, MABoston Globe

Art inspired by nature, and a celebration of nurses

The Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester has opened “Homeport,” a special exhibition featuring lithographs, dry point drawings, and watercolors by the late Stow Wengenroth, along with drawings by contemporary artist Adin Murray. “The works of Wengenroth and Murray in their detail and intricacy attest to the experience of place, a love of drawing and desire to observe nature with complete reverence,” said museum director Oliver Barker. The exhibit will run through the end of the year at 27 Pleasant St. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors, students, and Cape Ann residents; and free for children under 18. Go to capeannmuseum.org to secure tickets in advance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy