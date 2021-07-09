Nature-inspired Garden Art Fair returns to Reiman Gardens on Sunday

Nature is a near-constant source of inspiration for artists and non-artists alike. I’ve always been fascinated by the different ways composers and instrumentalists try to capture the essence of nature through notes on a page. This week, we were thinking about classical music’s relation to nature. Long ago, most music was played outdoors as part of ceremonies and rituals or for carrying messages or declaring war, on instruments made to withstand the elements and project through wind and noise. Today, so many classical pieces are inspired by nature, but they’re often performed in indoor, closed-off, silent venues. Has western classical music evolved in such a way that it’s no longer a part of nature? What would happen if we took this music outside, directly into nature?