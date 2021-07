Hercules touts the Alpha as a high-performance yet ecologically responsible electric utility vehicle, but it has a long way to go. It doesn't take much to convince investors that you have a world-changing EV pickup truck on the way. Over the past year, we've seen capital get thrown at companies like Nikola and Lordstown on the hopes they'll become the next Tesla, for decidedly mixed results, to put things politely. But the bar may be even lower now thanks to aspiring EV producer Hercules Electric Vehicles, whose only photos of its electric truck consist of a digitally altered Nissan Titan.