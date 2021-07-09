Visit Temecula Valley Shares Top 10 Things To Do This Summer in Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. For years, when my wife and I talked about places to visit in Southern California, she would always mention that she’s never been to Catalina Island. It really pained me because the 22-mile long, 8-mile wide (at its widest point) island sits just 22 miles off the coast of where we live in Los Angeles. Ever since my wife and I met and she started visiting Southern California frequently, and then moved here, I’ve tried to show her the many different beautiful places to visit here. But we just hadn’t made it to Catalina Island.