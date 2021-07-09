Queen of Spades Garden Club making a difference, one plant at a time
The driving ideal behind the Queen of Spades Garden Club is to work together to beautify the world. The group has been doing just that for the past seven decades. Queen of Spades organized in 1950 and has been active in making Ellensburg a better place ever since. The name might indicate a garden club, but they consider themselves more of a community service organization past president Stephanie Pratt said.www.dailyrecordnews.com
