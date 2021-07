COVID-19 cases are on the rise statewide and locally. This has the health department and many of those on the front lines concerned. In the past week, 252 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Buchanan County. There are currently 51 people hospitalized in the Mosaic Life Care system, with 48 of those in St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Health Department reported two deaths, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s.