Arguably, the nuke is one of the most sought after killstreaks across the Call of Duty franchise. Although the nuke works slightly differently from title to title, the killstreak has the same general purpose in all of the games. Once you earn the nuke, you can call it in and it will wipe the lobby. In Modern Warfare 2019, calling in a tactical nuke would also end the game. Now, the nuke killstreak is set to come to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.