Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 20, redshirt freshman OLB Javin Wright

It had to be an outsider because there was no one left on the inside who hadn’t chosen a side. Auburn fired head coach Gus Malzahn after eight seasons as head coach in December, and it did so in the most Auburn manner possible: with a controversial maneuver orchestrated by angry boosters and carried out with seemingly no foresight or plan. Malzahn, 68–35 all-time on The Plains with two SEC West titles, one conference championship, a BCS National Championship appearance and the best record of any active head coach against Nick Saban, was fired after a 6–4 pandemic-shortened season and owed over $20 million in buyout money — half of it immediately.