STERLING, Ill., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When men's grooming leader Wahl launched the first-ever ' Most Talented Beard in America'contest last year, there was no predicting the wealth of whiskered talent that was to come. Even more surprising was the positive impact the contest had on the lives of the winners. To keep the feel-good momentum rolling, from now until Aug. 6, 2021, Wahl will once again search for furry phenoms by asking men with beards to submit a video of themselves performing a talent. Prizes include a total of $40,000, a visit from Wahl's mobile barbershop, and an arsenal of Wahl grooming gear to keep those beards looking (and performing) their best.