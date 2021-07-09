Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, OK

Big band gospel orchestra performing this Saturday at Coleman Theatre

By Kevin McClintock
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478750_0asOj6hd00

MIAMI, Okla. — Saturday’s planned concert at the Coleman Theatre will be just the second time in 18 months that members of the Tulsa Praise Orchestra have performed in front of a live audience.

For lead trumpet player Jeff Brucculeri, that’s way too long of a wait.

“Absolutely,” he said with a deep chuckle, “this is a great opportunity for not only our audience but for our own band to perform. It just feels so good to get out there.”

The pandemic hasn’t been kind to live musical performances, particularly faith-based ones, because churches nationwide were some of the first buildings to close early last year and some of the last ones this year to open back up. In fact, blame the pandemic for the cancellation of the orchestra’s annual Christmas show at the Coleman.

“For our audience, this is a great opportunity to hear live music when, honestly speaking, for the past year so many churches and concert venues” were shut down.

Still — better late than never, Brucculeri said. Saturday’s concert will be a nice mix of big band gospel hymns and patriotic tunes, he said. Titles could range from “All Creatures of Our God and King” and “Angels from the Realms of Glory” to “Amazing Grace” and “God Bless to the USA.”

The only faith-based orchestra found in the Missouri/Oklahoma area, Brucculeri said, TPO is made up of musicians who “profess faith in Jesus Christ … and also love playing Big Band music.”

Joining the orchestra on stage will be several guests.

Oklahoma native Ernestine Dillard will perform during the concert. She’s perhaps best remembered for her nationally televised rendition of “God Bless America,” when she electrified 11,000 mourners gathered for the memorial service to remember the bombing victims of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

Performing both solo and ensemble music will be U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Ken Ebo, internationally recognized for his trombone playing skills.

• Elizabeth Montgomery, a Vinita, Oklahoma, resident who overcame a serious lung condition to become a successful Christian singer and performer.

This will be the sixth visit by the orchestra to downtown Miami, said Danny Dillon, Coleman’s managing director.

“People really enjoy their music,” he said. The mix of gospel and patriotic music, including the individual guest performances, will serve as the perfect tonic “for people to come together and have a great time and … reunite.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.thecolemantheatre.org. Ticket prices are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for military veterans and students.

“We hope the (audience members) will be, first, entertained by the music and the performance and, secondly, we hope they will experience a little of God’s love while we’re there from the things we do and the things we say,” Brucculeri said.

And should members of the Coleman crowd begin clapping in unison to a particular song, let loose with a well-timed “amen” at the end of a solo performance, or stand and salute during a patriotic song — so much the better.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Brucculeri said.

Details: 918-540-2425.

Comments / 0

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
319
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
City
Vinita, OK
City
Miami, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Montgomery
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Big Band#Orchestra#Solo Performance#The Tulsa#Tpo#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Religion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy