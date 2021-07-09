Big band gospel orchestra performing this Saturday at Coleman Theatre

MIAMI, Okla. — Saturday’s planned concert at the Coleman Theatre will be just the second time in 18 months that members of the Tulsa Praise Orchestra have performed in front of a live audience.

For lead trumpet player Jeff Brucculeri, that’s way too long of a wait.

“Absolutely,” he said with a deep chuckle, “this is a great opportunity for not only our audience but for our own band to perform. It just feels so good to get out there.”

The pandemic hasn’t been kind to live musical performances, particularly faith-based ones, because churches nationwide were some of the first buildings to close early last year and some of the last ones this year to open back up. In fact, blame the pandemic for the cancellation of the orchestra’s annual Christmas show at the Coleman.

“For our audience, this is a great opportunity to hear live music when, honestly speaking, for the past year so many churches and concert venues” were shut down.

Still — better late than never, Brucculeri said. Saturday’s concert will be a nice mix of big band gospel hymns and patriotic tunes, he said. Titles could range from “All Creatures of Our God and King” and “Angels from the Realms of Glory” to “Amazing Grace” and “God Bless to the USA.”

The only faith-based orchestra found in the Missouri/Oklahoma area, Brucculeri said, TPO is made up of musicians who “profess faith in Jesus Christ … and also love playing Big Band music.”

Joining the orchestra on stage will be several guests.

• Oklahoma native Ernestine Dillard will perform during the concert. She’s perhaps best remembered for her nationally televised rendition of “God Bless America,” when she electrified 11,000 mourners gathered for the memorial service to remember the bombing victims of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

• Performing both solo and ensemble music will be U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Ken Ebo, internationally recognized for his trombone playing skills.

• Elizabeth Montgomery, a Vinita, Oklahoma, resident who overcame a serious lung condition to become a successful Christian singer and performer.

This will be the sixth visit by the orchestra to downtown Miami, said Danny Dillon, Coleman’s managing director.

“People really enjoy their music,” he said. The mix of gospel and patriotic music, including the individual guest performances, will serve as the perfect tonic “for people to come together and have a great time and … reunite.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.thecolemantheatre.org. Ticket prices are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for military veterans and students.

“We hope the (audience members) will be, first, entertained by the music and the performance and, secondly, we hope they will experience a little of God’s love while we’re there from the things we do and the things we say,” Brucculeri said.

And should members of the Coleman crowd begin clapping in unison to a particular song, let loose with a well-timed “amen” at the end of a solo performance, or stand and salute during a patriotic song — so much the better.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Brucculeri said.

Details: 918-540-2425.