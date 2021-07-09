Cancel
The GeoGuessr speedrun from Summer Games Done Quick 2021 is absolutely wild

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Games Done Quick 2021 has been underway for days now, with a bunch of speedrunners (remotely) coming together to demonstrate their skills for charity. This includes the usual suspects like Mega Man and Metroid, but SGDQ ’21 spotlighted a wild run earlier this week: a speedy, precise run of GeoGuessr.

#Geoguessr#Games Done Quick#Speedrunners#Upcoming Games#Geoguessr#Sgdq#Google Maps
