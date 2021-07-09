Cancel
Atypical Final Season Streaming on Netflix

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 7 days ago

While Netflix sometimes has a habit of cancelling shows too early, giving them just a season or two of life before pulling the plug, one of the streamer's more acclaimed series got the chance to finish out its story. On Friday, Netflix debuted the fourth season of Atypical, the series that stars Keir Gilchrist as a young man on the autism spectrum. Atypical has garnered praise by critics and fans alike throughout its run, and is now coming to an end after four years.

