Atypical Final Season Streaming on Netflix

His family, friends and girlfriend are initially not quite sure what to make of this plan considering that Sam is not exactly the outdoor or adventurous type and he also hates the whistling sound that snow pants make and is one of the diners. most demanding of all time. But when Sam’s program to Antarctica is canceled because he is the only applicant, it seems his family is even more determined to help him when they see him that he decides to do it alone with or without the program.