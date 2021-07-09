Washoe County arrests fraud suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Detectives have arrested a man accused of running a “large-scale” fraud lab. Detectives started noticing a string of fraudulent checks being cashed at area casinos, starting in May. The fake checks were made to look like they were from construction companies, landscaping companies, and even U.S. Treasury stimulus checks. The fraud resulted in thousands of dollars in losses for area businesses.