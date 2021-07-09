“Time to Focus” – Motivational Moment with Ronnette Rollins

Many Christians speak of the Bible as “inerrant and infallible.” “Inerrant” means simply “without error,” or some would say “incapable of error.” “Infallible” is from the Latin in, meaning “not,” and fallere, meaning “deceive.” “Infallible” would then mean that the Bible does not deceive or, more commonly, that it is incapable of being wrong. To say that the Bible is inerrant and infallible is to say that it contains no mistakes. Some have replaced “inerrant and infallible” with the phrase “totally true and trustworthy.” Because these words have become a kind of litmus test for some Christians regarding the orthodoxy of one’s faith, this is an important question.