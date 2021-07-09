“Time to Focus” – Motivational Moment with Ronnette Rollins
We’re halfway thru the year! It’s time to Focus!. Today’s Motivational Moment is pulled from the devotional called “Find a Place to Focus”. Transformation is defined as a process of profound change in character, condition, or composition. In Romans 12, Paul urges us to let God transform us, to allow His spirit to renew our minds. That renewal is an ongoing process, an intentional activity where we remove ourselves from the distractions and influences that surround us every day, just as Jesus modeled for us.praisedc.com
