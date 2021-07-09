Cancel
Aransas County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Copano Creek Near Refugio affecting Refugio and Aransas Counties. For the Copano Creek...including Refugio...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Copano Creek Near Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday was 19.2 feet. * Forecast...The river will hover around 19 feet tonight before beginning a slow fall through the weekend. * Impact...At 18.6 feet, Major flooding occurs. The water is to the Farm to Market 774 bridge floor.

alerts.weather.gov

Aransas County, TX
Refugio, TX
Refugio County, TX
Texas Cars
#Extreme Weather#The Farm To Market 774
