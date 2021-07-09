Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Western Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MARION COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 409 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ocala, moving east at 15 mph. * Winds up to 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ocala, Santos, Ocala Airport, Silver Springs Shores, Anthony, Belleview and Burbank.