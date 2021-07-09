Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Western Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Western Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MARION COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 409 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ocala, moving east at 15 mph. * Winds up to 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ocala, Santos, Ocala Airport, Silver Springs Shores, Anthony, Belleview and Burbank.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Marion County, FL
City
Belleview, FL
City
Silver Springs Shores, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Central Marion#Eastern Marion#Nws Jacksonville#Central Marion County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy