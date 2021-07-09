Flash Flood Warning issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knox The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour and thunderstorms continue to build over these same areas. Additionally, reports of water over roads have already come in along Brown Gap road just northeast of Fountain City. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Knoxville, Halls, Maloneyville and Mascot. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED