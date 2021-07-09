Cancel
Lewis County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Lewis, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lewis; Perry The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Hickman County in middle Tennessee Northwestern Lewis County in middle Tennessee Perry County in middle Tennessee * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 245 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hohenwald, Linden, Lobelville, Pleasantville, Kimmins and Mousetail Landing State Park.

alerts.weather.gov

#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
