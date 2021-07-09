Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick County, VA

Flood Warning issued for Brunswick by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 04:37:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning before 700 AM EDT. Target Area: Brunswick The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Virginia Meherrin River At Lawrenceville affecting Brunswick County. For the Chowan Basin...including Lawrenceville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Meherrin River At Lawrenceville. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 18.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Pasture land north of the river, downstream of the gage, begins to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.1 feet on 02/05/2016.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brunswick County, VA
City
Lawrenceville, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy