Flood Warning issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 04:37:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning before 700 AM EDT. Target Area: Brunswick The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Virginia Meherrin River At Lawrenceville affecting Brunswick County. For the Chowan Basin...including Lawrenceville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Meherrin River At Lawrenceville. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 18.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Pasture land north of the river, downstream of the gage, begins to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.1 feet on 02/05/2016.