Illinois: Asian American History to be Taught in Public Schools

By Maryam Shah
 7 days ago
Gov. Pritzker Signs Historic Legislation Requiring Asian American History to be Taught in Public Schools. Illinois is the First State in the Nation to Require the Curriculum. SKOKIE, IL (STL.News) Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 376, the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act, into law, making Illinois the first state in the nation to require a unit of Asian American history be taught in public schools. The monumental measure will ensure every high school graduate in Illinois will learn about Asian American history as well as the rich contributions and traditions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

